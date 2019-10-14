Gold and Black Radio podcast: Rookie lead Purdue to Homecoming win
Purdue freshmen scored the Boilermakers' four first-half touchdowns, as the home team got the victory on Homecoming. It was a nice bounce-back at the end of the first half of the season. We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Breaking down Purdue's win over Maryland https://t.co/Onu3iECpzM pic.twitter.com/CDL4gtLtEu— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) October 14, 2019
