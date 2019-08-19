What are some of the storylines — and standouts — of Purdue's two-week training camp? We'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio.

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Biggest takeaways from Purdue's training camp: https://t.co/3XHQSF429i

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.