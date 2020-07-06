GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Taking a look at Purdue's schedule

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Taking a look at Purdue's schedule
The football season starts - we all hope - in two months, beginning with a Big Ten game at Nebraska. We take an in-depth look at Purdue's schedule on Gold and Black Radio, plus talk Men of Mackey win in TBT.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio podcast, w/ @KyleCharters79 talking to @TomDienhart1 about Purdue football's schedule and to @brianneubert about the Men of Mackey win @thetournament. https://t.co/95JAXY2hL3— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 6, 2020
