GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Taking a look at Purdue's schedule

{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 08:21:32 -0500') }} football

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Taking a look at Purdue's schedule

GoldandBlack.com staff

The football season starts - we all hope - in two months, beginning with a Big Ten game at Nebraska. We take an in-depth look at Purdue's schedule on Gold and Black Radio, plus talk Men of Mackey win in TBT.

