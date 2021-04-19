 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: The reshaping of NCAA recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-19 08:39:50 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: The reshaping of NCAA recruiting

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

With the one-time transfer waiver soon to be adopted, the impact on NCAA recruiting — and the formation of teams — will be significant. We'll break down what that means for Purdue, the Big Ten and everyone else on Gold and Black Radio.

