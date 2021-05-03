GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Transfer, draftees, commitment, more

Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Transfer, draftees, commitment, more
Purdue picked up a football transfer at a critical position of need — and it saw two of its former players be drafted — so we'll discuss on Gold and Black Radio. Plus more on 2022 hoops recruiting, including a new commitment.
Link: Radio
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.