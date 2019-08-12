Gold and Black Radio podcast: Week 2 starts for Purdue training camp
After its first major scrimmage of training camp, Jeff Brohm expressed concerns about his offense line and quarterback. We'll break it down, plus look ahead to Week 2, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue starts Week 2 of training camp: https://t.co/5SnCisiBib— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) August 12, 2019
