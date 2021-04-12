GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: One assistant in, one to go

Gold and Black Radio podcast: One assistant in, one to go
Paul Lusk is back with the Boilermakers, taking an assistant role under Matt Painter. That leaves Purdue with one more assistant spot to fill. Analysis on Gold and Black Radio.
