Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: Purdue at Ohio State
Purdue has already upset two top-5 opponents. Now it gets another chance, although this one against a team — in Ohio State — that’s favored by three touchdowns. We'll preview the matchup between the Boilermakers and the Buckeyes on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.
Link: Radio
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.