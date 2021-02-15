 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: Purdue looking to get on roll again
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-15 08:33:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: Purdue looking to get on roll again

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers have spent the last couple weeks alternating wins and loses. But with a few weeks left in the regular season, they'd like to get on a roll. Our thoughts on Gold and Black Radio.

