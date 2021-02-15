GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: Purdue looking to get on roll again

Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: Purdue looking to get on roll again
The Boilermakers have spent the last couple weeks alternating wins and loses. But with a few weeks left in the regular season, they'd like to get on a roll. Our thoughts on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: Purdue looking to get on a roll again. Note time change. https://t.co/jjr2IK9oeU— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 15, 2021
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.