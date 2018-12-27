Download and Drive: Purdue-Auburn pregame show
The Boilermakers will try for their second straight bowl victory, as they take on Auburn Friday afternoon in the Music City Bowl. A full breakdown of the game on this special Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio Bowl podcast: Purdue vs. Auburn in @MusicCityBowl ...— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) December 27, 2018
• @matthewcstevens on the matchups
• @BMattAU on the Tigers
• @brianneubert's perspective on game
• @AnneBrownWLFI on Nashville forecast
• @AlanKarpick with historical viewhttps://t.co/ZnPpgB0cXJ
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.