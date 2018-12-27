Ticker
Download and Drive: Purdue-Auburn pregame show

The Boilermakers will try for their second straight bowl victory, as they take on Auburn Friday afternoon in the Music City Bowl. A full breakdown of the game on this special Gold and Black Radio.

