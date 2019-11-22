Gold and Black Radio at 11 a.m.: Purdue travels to Wisconsin
Purdue heads to Wisconsin a big underdog, but with little to lose, trying to continue its climb back to .500. We’ll break down the game, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio Pregame, as Purdue travels to Wisconsin, drops at 11 a.m. Full breakdown and analysis: https://t.co/KFjSnUgdSv pic.twitter.com/YEIR1DIokT— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 22, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.