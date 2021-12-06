Gold and Black Radio at 12:30 p.m.: Purdue is the unanimous No. 1
Thanks to an 8-0 start and the best résumé in the country, the Boilermakers are the No. 1 team in the country. How'd they get here so quickly? And what's next? Plus, Purdue football knows its bowl opponent and destination, all ahead on the Gold and Black Radio podcast.
