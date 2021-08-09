 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue through three practices
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-09 13:47:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue through three practices

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue is through its first three practices, as it's in the beginning stages of its prep for the 2021 season. But injuries have been too much of a storyline early. We break down that, plus other notes from the first three practices, on Gold and Black Radio.

