Gold and Black Radio at 9 a.m.: Purdue gets needed road win
In Boilermakers rallied in the closing minutes at Northwestern Saturday, winning their first Big Ten road game. We'll break it down, plus preview Iowa Wednesday, on Gold and Black Radio.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio at 9 a.m.: Breakdown of Purdue's win at Northwestern and what it means, plus a quiet signing day and more: https://t.co/EDgT5G1VwM pic.twitter.com/NzZrECgVBR— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) February 3, 2020
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.