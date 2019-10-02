News More News
Gold and Black Radio Express: Purdue and Big Ten basketball

Matt Painter, along with Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms, represented Purdue at Big Ten media day
Matt Painter, along with Nojel Eastern and Matt Haarms, represented Purdue at Big Ten media day (USA Today Sports)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

CHICAGO — Following Big Ten basketball media day in Chicago Wednesday, GoldandBlack.com Brian Neubert breaks down the day's news and all that's going on with 2019-2020 Boilermakers a week Into practice here in our latest 'Gold and Black Radio Express' podcast.

Listen here.

