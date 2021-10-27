Gold and Black Radio hoops preview at 2 p.m.
Expectation levels have probably never been higher for the Boilermakers, a No. 7 ranking in the preseason, a Big Ten favorite and among the most-likely for a Final Four run. Let’s preview all of it, with conversations with Matt Painter and Jaden Ivey, on Gold and Black Radio podcast.
Link: Radio
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.