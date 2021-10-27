 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio hoops preview at 2 p.m.
Expectation levels have probably never been higher for the Boilermakers, a No. 7 ranking in the preseason, a Big Ten favorite and among the most-likely for a Final Four run. Let’s preview all of it, with conversations with Matt Painter and Jaden Ivey, on Gold and Black Radio podcast.

