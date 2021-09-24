 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Illinois at Purdue
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-24 08:16:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Illinois at Purdue

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers look to bounce back as they hit the start of the Big Ten season, welcoming in Illinois Saturday afternoon. While Purdue is a double-digit favorite, will mounting injuries present a problem? More on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.

Link: Radio

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}