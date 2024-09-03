Advertisement
Published Sep 3, 2024
VIDEO: Ryan Walters talks Indiana State win, gives injury updates and more
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
On the heels of Purdue's dominant win over Indiana State on Saturday afternoon, head coach Ryan Walters spoke to the media to discuss what he saw on film, injury updates on several key players, what lies ahead for the Boilermakers and more.

