Undefeated weekends in team sports deserve to be celebrated, and that is what Purdue pulled off this weekend. In fact, not only was it an undefeated weekend, it was a nearly perfect weekend. Football got an easy 49-0 win. Volleyball dropped just one set in three wins in the Stacey Clark Classic. Soccer won two matches while giving up just one goal. For the first full weekend of the school year, you couldn’t ask for much more.