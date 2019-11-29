Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Indiana at Purdue
The Boilermakers try to end their season on an upswing, winning the Old Oaken Bucket for the third consecutive time against rival Indiana. We’ll break it all down, on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio Pregame for Indiana at Purdue drops at 11 a.m.: https://t.co/uygdfgbyEC pic.twitter.com/ahMMNUi3x1— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) November 29, 2019
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.