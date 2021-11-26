 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Indiana at Purdue
football

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Indiana at Purdue

GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers can cap the regular-season picking up their 8th win and bringing the Old Oaken Bucket back to West Lafayette. It’s Purdue hosting Indiana Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium. A full breakdown on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.

