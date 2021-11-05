Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Michigan State at Purdue
Purdue gets another chance for an upset Saturday, when No. 5 Michigan State comes to West Lafayette. Not only could the Boilermakers get bowl eligible, but they could derail the Spartans’ surprise quest for a Big Ten title and spot in the College Football Playoff. It's a big game. The full preview on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.
