Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Minnesota at Purdue
After their bye week, the Boilermakers get back to the action Saturday with the Big Ten opener, welcoming in Minnesota. Can the Boilermakers get back on track? Are they healthy? Can they avenge last season’s blowout? All questions for the Gold and Black Radio Pregame.
Link: Radio
Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast at 11 a.m., as we break down Purdue vs. Minnesota, with analysis, interviews, predictions and more: https://t.co/q3J5GIuKdS— GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) September 27, 2019
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast app.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.