Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Minnesota at Purdue
The Boilermakers and the Golden Gophers struggled through their last outings. Purdue, though, got a win; Minnesota did not. It sets up a big game Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium, with the Boilermakers trying to get to the bye with a 4-1 record. A preview of Saturday's Homecoming game on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.
