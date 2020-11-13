 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Northwestern at Purdue
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-13 09:27:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Northwestern at Purdue

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue has a chance to take control of the Big Ten West Saturday, but to do so it'll need to upend fellow undefeated Northwestern in Ross-Ade Stadium. A full preview of the game on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.

