Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue at Iowa
The Boilermakers come off the bye facing a major challenge, as they look to knock off the No. 2 Hawkeyes in Iowa City. To do so, the offense – stuck in the mud the last three games – needs to get untracked. Can it? We’ll preview Purdue and Iowa on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.
