News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 07:33:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue at Nevada

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue travels to take on Nevada for its season-opener, with expectations that a quick start could lead to a big 2019. We'll break it all down, matchups, predictions and more on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Show.

Link: Pregame Radio

Ripv3d6gxttv6vvx6k4w

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}