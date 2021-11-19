 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue vs. NU at Wrigley
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-19 09:07:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue vs. NU at Wrigley

GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue is hoping for a big finish to the season, thinking it can get a couple victories for an 8-win record before its bowl game. First up, a trip to Wrigley Field to take on Northwestern. A preview on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.

{{ article.author_name }}