Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Wisconsin at No. 25 Purdue
The Boilermakers are coming off one of the biggest wins in program history, now needing to focus on Wisconsin, an opponent it’s not beaten in nearly 20 years. We'll preview Saturday's game on the Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast.
Link: Radio
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.