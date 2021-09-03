 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio Pregame pod at 11 a.m.: Oregon St. at Purdue
Gold and Black Radio Pregame pod at 11 a.m.: Oregon St. at Purdue

GoldandBlack.com staff

The Boilermakers open their season Saturday night under the lights at Ross-Ade Stadium. A full preview of the matchup with Oregon St., including thoughts on opening-day starting quarterback Jack Plummer, the new-look defense, predictions and much more. Listen to the Gold and Black Radio Pregame Podcast right now.

