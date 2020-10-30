 GoldandBlack - Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast at 11 a.m.: Purdue at Illinois
football

Gold and Black Radio Pregame podcast at 11 a.m.: Purdue at Illinois

The Boilermakers hit the road for the first time this season and look to get to 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since 2010. They'll face an Illini team looking for improvements after getting thrashed in Week 1. A full preview on Gold and Black Radio.

