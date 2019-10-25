News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-25 09:22:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Purdue looking for W vs. Illinois

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue returns home Saturday, looking to turn its more consistent play into a victory, as it welcomes in Illinois. A full preview on Gold and Black Radio pregame podcast.

Link: Radio

Listen via the link, Apple Podcast, Spotify or via your favorite podcast app.

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}