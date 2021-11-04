GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's exhibition win
Thursday night, Purdue labored at times vs. the University of Indianapolis but wound up with the result that could have been expected, an 86-64 exhibition win.
Here's our three-point post-game analysis from the No. 7 Boilermakers' final preseason competition.
TREVION WILLIAMS STOOD OUT
Considering he's a, you know, All-American and all, it hardly seems noteworthy to highlight the fact that Trevion Williams was really good against Indianapolis.
Nevertheless, as he comes off the bench behind the emergent Zach Edey to open the season, it does seem significant.
Williams' 10 points were half the number Edey posted, but Edey scored most of his during a portion of the game Williams earned the right to handle.
"Trevion Williams would have finished the game in a real game," Matt Painter said.
Instead, Edey handled those late minutes, perhaps Painter letting the big man work through some of his early-game struggles.
Williams, though, was fine. Better than fine.
Continue reading below
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news