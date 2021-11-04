GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's exhibition win

Here's our three-point post-game analysis from the No. 7 Boilermakers' final preseason competition.

Thursday night, Purdue labored at times vs. the University of Indianapolis but wound up with the result that could have been expected, an 86-64 exhibition win .

Considering he's a, you know, All-American and all, it hardly seems noteworthy to highlight the fact that Trevion Williams was really good against Indianapolis.

Nevertheless, as he comes off the bench behind the emergent Zach Edey to open the season, it does seem significant.

Williams' 10 points were half the number Edey posted, but Edey scored most of his during a portion of the game Williams earned the right to handle.

"Trevion Williams would have finished the game in a real game," Matt Painter said.

Instead, Edey handled those late minutes, perhaps Painter letting the big man work through some of his early-game struggles.

Williams, though, was fine. Better than fine.

