GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Bellarmine

Here's our three-point post-game analysis and more from the No. 7 Boilermakers' final preseason competition.

No. 7 Purdue's off and running, winner of Tuesday night's meeting with Bellarmine, 96-67.

Tonight wasn't about Purdue's stars, or presumed stars.

Zach Edey finished the game with a strong line, but his productivity again came in bursts that added up when all was said and done. Trevion Williams was perfectly content to use his limited minutes to pass. A returning All-American who seemed perfectly content taking one shot in the first game of the season.

Jaden Ivey had some moments — he actually loomed large early passing off his drives — but didn't seem to get in much of an offensive rhythm.

No, this game was about the pieces around the centerpieces.

Matt Painter's yearslong investment in three-point shooting didn't pay off as much last season as Purdue would have liked.

Tonight, it broke the bank.

