GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Butler

INDIANAPOLIS — After looking profoundly vulnerable in New York and New Jersey, No. 3 Purdue looked anything but on Saturday in a 77-48 blowout of Butler.

This was just what Purdue needed after that tough two-game swing out east.

The Boilermakers shot very well, getting their groove back in that regard and took relatively good care of the basketball, but more importantly, Purdue was rewarded for digging in on defense better than it had in any other game — at least against a credible opponent — this season.

Clearly, some things resonated with the Boilermakers after the loss at Rutgers and the near-loss to N.C. State. This was the most focused, and the most cohesive Purdue has been — and the best effort it's given — in some time.

Butler was affected by it. You could tell the Bulldogs knew good looks were going to be hard to come by, and they seemed sped up at times on offense because of it, a credit to Purdue. Butler shot 26 percent In the decisive first half, during which Purdue held the Bulldogs scoreless for six-and-a-half minutes.

This has been an ongoing process for Purdue defensively, and one that didn't always look like it was headed in the best direction. It's seemed as if there has been some buy-in missing at the defensive end of the floor, quite honestly.

But on Saturday, Purdue bought in and saw what it's capable of when that's the case.

This, this game ought to be the Boilermakers' defensive standard now. If it is, all things will be possible.