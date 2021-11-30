GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Florida State

Purdue made yet another loud statement Tuesday night, as the second-ranked Boilermakers beat Florida State 93-65 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

"The only bad thing about him," Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton joked, "is you're not going to have him very long."

In front of a slew of NBA scouts and assorted basketball kingmakers, Ivey was electric against Florida State, knocking down a pair of threes and blocking a pair of shots during an eventful first 10 minutes. He made his first four threes, he broke down Florida State's defense off the dribble for impactful — if not at times overly selfless — passes, made an difference on defense and looked the part every bit of an elite player.

Not just an elite player, but one who has a knack for moments. So often, his impact plays come in bunches, that ability to just completely turn a game on its head in an instant.

His early shooting did just that.

Purdue's an elite offensive team, and for as well as the Boilermakers shoot it and as downright frightening as they are in the paint, Ivey is the biggest piece of the puzzle, the rug that brings the whole room together, if you will.

Enjoy him while you can, Purdue folks.