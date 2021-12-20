GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Incarnate Word

Purdue moved one step closer to a likely perfect non-conference record on Monday night, handling Incarnate Word 79-59 in Mackey Arena.

On paper, this was the most efficient offense in college basketball vs. the least-efficient defense, so this was the game the Boilermakers would finally top a hundred points, right?

Not that that matters, but ... wrong.

Purdue wasn't great on offense against Incarnate Word, but it didn't matter even a little simply because of the offensive rebounding strength that raises this team's offensive floor so considerably, and makes them pretty close to unbeatable in games like this one. Purdue shot relatively poorly, missed a bunch of free throws and Incarnate Word shot over its head and yet still the Boilermakers led by 30 with eight-and-a-half minutes to play, simply because of Purdue's acute advantages in the paint.

Is there concern here, either because Purdue didn't dominate with initial-offense against a team like this, or because Purdue gave up so many threes?

Not really, no.

First off, Purdue didn't really shoot relatively poorly (11-of-32 from three) because of Incarnate Word, and anyone who might question Purdue's ability to shoot in Mackey Arena ought to have their heads checked at this point.

Entirely possible that the easy access to good looks from long range against that 1-3-1 simply made Purdue too eager, or shooting before being prepared to shoot. This is a team whose offensive success is predicated on execution to get the desired shot. When a player just brings the ball up the floor and walks into a wide-open three, or threes come off just one pass or whatever, that's not the sort of "rhythm" Purdue is accustomed to.

This was a funky defense Purdue faced, one that gave the Boilermakers lots of open threes, but also opened up the offensive glass even more. But, hey, you've got to try to something against Zach Edey and Trevion Williams.

But there shouldn't be any concern about Purdue here.

And regarding Incarnate Word's 12-of-27 three-point shooting, no issues there either.

You have to do something, and it's not like there were any other clear avenues for scoring against a halfcourt defense that seems improved the past two games. You can shoot threes against Purdue, especially when you're smaller, as all these low- and mid-majors are. Sometimes teams make them.

No big deal on either front.

(Hey, we have to write about something.)