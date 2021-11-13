GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Indiana State

Here's our three-point post-game analysis and more from the No. 7 Boilermakers' win over the Sycamores..

Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey – and Trevion Williams for that matter — are going to hold tremendous power, as well as tremendous responsibility, for Purdue this season from an offensive perspective.

All three will draw keen attention from opposing defenses, and in turn more than one body more often that not. With that attention comes the ability to turn one's defensive game plan against it.

That's precisely what Williams has done most of his Purdue career, and it's what Ivey and Edey did so well against Indiana State.