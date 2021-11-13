GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Indiana State
No. 7 Purdue rolled to a 2-0 record Friday night, with a 92-67 rout of Indiana State in Mackey Arena.
Here's our three-point post-game analysis and more from the No. 7 Boilermakers' win over the Sycamores..
ON INFLUENCE
Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey – and Trevion Williams for that matter — are going to hold tremendous power, as well as tremendous responsibility, for Purdue this season from an offensive perspective.
All three will draw keen attention from opposing defenses, and in turn more than one body more often that not. With that attention comes the ability to turn one's defensive game plan against it.
That's precisely what Williams has done most of his Purdue career, and it's what Ivey and Edey did so well against Indiana State.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news