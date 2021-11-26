GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Omaha

Purdue got some good cardio in on Friday, as the third-ranked Boilermakers improved to 6-0 with a 97-40 win over Omaha .

Context makes a good deal of what happened on Friday irrelevant, but for sophomores Brandon Newman and Mason Gillis, this was a worthwhile day.

First, Gillis.

After he sat out the first four games of the season, Gillis needs to get caught up.

"He needs to play," Matt Painter said the other day.

This was an opportunity for Purdue to give Gillis minutes that would have matched Caleb Furst's if not for Furst again playing the mop-up minutes at the very end, minutes Painter suggested the other day might go to Gillis. They did not, not today at least.

Purdue's going to need Gillis to play an important role, at the very least as