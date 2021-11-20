GoldandBlack Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over UNC

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Purdue scored an early résumé win on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun, beating No. 18 North Carolina 93-84.

For Jaden Ivey, this event offers him a chance to validate himself as one of the best college basketball players In the country, something people figure he'll be, but he still has to prove.

This was his moment — from back-to-back threes, to back-to-back dunks, to back-to-back assists, Ivey was spectacular for the Boilermakers and took the game over on multiple occasions.

He was the best player on the floor against North Carolina and the reason Purdue was able to beat North Carolina at its own game, playing fast. North Carolina, college basketball's gold standard for up-tempo basketball.

Ivey's decision-making was excellent. He's a weapon unto himself, but when he makes decisions the way he did tonight, everyone's a weapon.

This was Ivey's breakout game, not just for this season, but for his Purdue career.

Enjoy him while you can, Purdue fans.