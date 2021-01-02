 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss at Illinois
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-02 23:45:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss at Illinois

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video from Purdue's 66-58 loss at 15th-ranked Illinois.

Purdue coach Matt Painter
Coach Matt Painter's team did show some promise in defeat during this grueling stretch of road games. (AP)

PURDUE'S GONNA BE OK, IT SEEMS

This is obviously a zero-sum game — you either win or you lose, and only one of those outcomes is even remotely positive — but it's worth remembering that last season Purdue didn't even look like it belonged on the court with Illinois in three of the four halves these two teams played against one another.

Purdue's now through arguably the three toughest road trips of its schedule already and while it didn't come out with any wins, it didn't get its doors blown off either. The Boilermakers led in the second half vs. Rutgers and Illinois after digging themselves out of double-digit first-half holes.

The Boilermakers should get better as the season goes on — young teams often do — and Purdue's defensive improvement at Illinois after the Rutgers loss showed hope is not lost at that end of the floor and reflected a team that wanted to right some wrongs in practice this week.

That's all positive.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}