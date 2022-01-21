GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss at Indiana

Purdue would have preferred this not been the case, but tonight, something was rekindled in a Purdue-Indiana rivalry that's been dominated by the Boilermakers for a half decade-plus.

Whereas past IU teams were, well, soft, this one really competed, especially at the defensive end, and rose to occasions. Trey Galloway was an example of what Indiana has lacked over the years, a kid who tried really hard and played with a real toughness that affected this game for the Hoosiers. He contributed to a defensive effort that took Purdue out of much of what it likes to do, challenging dribble handoffs, most notably. Keep in mind, Purdue's paltry-by-Boilermaker-standards 65 points were still 14 more than Ohio State managed against the Hoosiers not all that long ago in Assembly Hall.

Indiana seems to have taken a step competitively. Should Purdue still have won? It's hard to say they should have won given all that went sideways that prevented them from doing so.

But they would have won had they matched Indiana's edge in that final 10 minutes of the first half.

This is Purdue's reality this season. Whether it's No. 1 or No. 4 or whatever next to their name, the Boilermakers are going to get peoples' best shots. Look at what Illinois and Penn State and Iowa wound up throwing at Purdue when those games appeared lost.

Rivalries kick those things up a notch. It sure did on Thursday night.