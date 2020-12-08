GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss at Miami

Purdue is a young team, all told, but that's not to say it's wholly inexperienced.

That's the beat-your-head-against-the-wall part of this loss, because Purdue may have a ton of new players and no seniors, but it does have a junior class that has played a senior class' worth of basketball to this point in their careers and it's that nucleus that can complement this arsenal of nice young talent nicely, the way that Chris Kramer and Keaton Grant (albeit sophomores at the time) helped along the '07 class and Rapheal Davis helped bring the best out of the 2014 class.

This was not a young-team loss for Purdue tonight.