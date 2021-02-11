GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss at Minnesota

Coming off a 2-of-17 swoon at Minnesota, Purdue's now shooting a paltry 30.4 percent from three-point range in Big Ten play.

How can that be for a team that has largely been built on offense around that particular skill, with a number of demonstrably skilled shooters on its roster?

That's a question that there may or may not be an answer to, but it may be a moot point anyway since it may not be the sort of thing that suddenly reverses itself. It's deep enough into the season now that, as coaches would say, you are what your record says, and Purdue's record shooting the ball has been surprisingly mediocre and maybe only loosely tied to youth, if at all.

Sasha Stefanovic's loss hurt — and he's far from back despite being physically available — but the numbers weren't great before he was idled either.

Thursday night, it cost Purdue a game. A lot of things cost Purdue this game, but missing 15 of 17 threes was certainly one of them.

What's happened?