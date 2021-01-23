GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's loss to Michigan

There's no telling whether Purdue could have beaten the Wolverines with Sasha Stefanovic, and it doesn't even matter anymore, because the more important question is now how the Boilermakers go about beating other teams without him.

Stefanovic will miss at minimum the home game vs. Minnesota and road game at Maryland due to him testing positive for COVID-19.

In the meantime, Purdue will have to change. Maybe slightly, maybe significantly, we don't know, but things will be different.

The junior is a foundational player for the Boilermakers offensively, a player who's been responsible for way more scoring than just those points he's personally accounted for. If you want some examples, read our breakdown from the first Maryland game.