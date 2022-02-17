GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — No. 5 Purdue handled Northwestern much more authoritatively than the final score of 70-64 reflected Wednesday night in Welsh-Ryan Arena.

No one's going to declare Purdue as having arrived defensively yet, but the past two games, the Boilermakers won them with defense as much — or more — than anything, and that's a profoundly positive thing for a team that has often looked this season happy to just try to outscore everyone.

Purdue gave up 60 points to Maryland and 64 at Northwestern, and got the stops they needed to turn both games in their favor.

The Boilermakers were energized from the outset, clearly bought in at the defensive end of the floor. A team's that's admitted to allowing its shot-making, or lack thereof, to influence its energy was excellent from the jump on Wednesday night.

The game started with some of Purdue's most disruptive play of the season defensively, setting a strong tone for a game won at that end of the floor. The Boilermakers generated number deflections, produced early turnovers and forced Northwestern to make difficult plays to score.

Purdue did good work on Boo Buie and Pete Nance.

Had this been an offensive showing typical of Purdue for much of this season, this game might have gotten ugly quick.

No one's going to confuse Maryland and Northwestern with Gonzaga and Auburn, but what these past two games have shown from Purdue is that they have it in them to be a better defensive team than they've shown much of this season.

Now, the next step to becoming something more defensively is to do something about the turnovers, which are supplanting defensive concerns as the Purdue's clearest and most present danger.