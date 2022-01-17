GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Illinois

With this hard-fought win, Purdue seems have continued its upward trending since the Wisconsin loss. This win does give the Boilermakers of a bit of a reset In the Big Ten race, knocking Illinois down a peg and getting a win out of what might have been the most daunting game on the schedule.

Yes, It's probably disconcerting to see Purdue again not be able to close out a win in regulation, but this was no meltdown. The Boilermakers executed OK offensively and got Trevion Williams the shots Trevion Williams has made scores on times In his career. For whatever reason, the ball didn't go for him In the final 10 minutes. Had they, this game never gets to OT.

Two games in a row, Purdue's taken haymakers from the opponent on their home floor and steadied things and won. While this was probably a cardiac episode-in-the-making for most Purdue stakeholders, there's considerable positive in them dominating that second OT after so much happened just to get to that point.

These are moments where you expect the most from your best and oldest players, and to the front end of that, Zach Edey was fantastic and Jaden Ivey great when it mattered most, and to the back half of that equation, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter came up big against an opponent they owed one to, which says nothing of Purdue running offense through Williams in the second OT and him delivering.

This was an enormous win for Purdue, particularly in light of the circumstances. Its now the centerpiece of the Boilermakers' NCAA Tournament résumé and maybe — just maybe — the day the worm really turned for Purdue in the Big Ten after that slow start.