GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Indiana

Purdue closed the regular season with a hard-fought 69-67 win over Indiana , as each of its seniors delivering when needed most.

To close out the Big Ten season, Purdue won a Big Ten game.

There's no data to support Purdue's success rate on loose balls against the Hoosiers, but it was considerable. That's not always been a strength of Purdue's this season.

The difference in this game: The Boilermakers' 15 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.

Mason Gillis was again the face of that hidden productivity. Purdue's most Big Ten-y player came up big.

But while Purdue didn't play a great game defensively necessarily, it had moments, and many of them involved Zach Edey, whose rim protection was another enormous key to this game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis got his 15 points, but it all came in pick-and-roll as Indiana got nothing off posting him up, and Purdue was able to keep him off the line.

Big-time defensive game for Edey, and that was another way Purdue really took on a real Big Ten sort of identity against the Hoosiers.