GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Indiana
Purdue closed the regular season with a hard-fought 69-67 win over Indiana, as each of its seniors delivering when needed most.
Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video.
ON WINNING BIG TEN STYLE
To close out the Big Ten season, Purdue won a Big Ten game.
There's no data to support Purdue's success rate on loose balls against the Hoosiers, but it was considerable. That's not always been a strength of Purdue's this season.
The difference in this game: The Boilermakers' 15 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.
Mason Gillis was again the face of that hidden productivity. Purdue's most Big Ten-y player came up big.
But while Purdue didn't play a great game defensively necessarily, it had moments, and many of them involved Zach Edey, whose rim protection was another enormous key to this game.
Trayce Jackson-Davis got his 15 points, but it all came in pick-and-roll as Indiana got nothing off posting him up, and Purdue was able to keep him off the line.
Big-time defensive game for Edey, and that was another way Purdue really took on a real Big Ten sort of identity against the Hoosiers.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news