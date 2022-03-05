 GoldandBlack - GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Indiana
basketball

GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Indiana

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue closed the regular season with a hard-fought 69-67 win over Indiana, as each of its seniors delivering when needed most.

Our post-game analysis and Wrap Video.

Purdue's Mason Gillis
Purdue's Mason Gillis (Chad Krockover)

ON WINNING BIG TEN STYLE

To close out the Big Ten season, Purdue won a Big Ten game.

There's no data to support Purdue's success rate on loose balls against the Hoosiers, but it was considerable. That's not always been a strength of Purdue's this season.

The difference in this game: The Boilermakers' 15 second-chance points off 14 offensive rebounds.

Mason Gillis was again the face of that hidden productivity. Purdue's most Big Ten-y player came up big.

But while Purdue didn't play a great game defensively necessarily, it had moments, and many of them involved Zach Edey, whose rim protection was another enormous key to this game.

Trayce Jackson-Davis got his 15 points, but it all came in pick-and-roll as Indiana got nothing off posting him up, and Purdue was able to keep him off the line.

Big-time defensive game for Edey, and that was another way Purdue really took on a real Big Ten sort of identity against the Hoosiers.

{{ article.author_name }}