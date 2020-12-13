This was the blueprint for Aaron Wheeler, an outstanding all-around showing, one of his best ever at Purdue, and one that showed that shooting is only part of the story with him.

The junior forward made a name for himself two seasons ago with his jump-shooting, some big shots coming in the NCAA Tournament even. Since, it seems like people have perceived Wheeler solely through that lens, and that lens has been unkind as the forward has struggled to make shots ever since.

But In Purdue's eyes, while any team would prefer its players to make shots vs. not making shots, that's never been the deal, only part of it.