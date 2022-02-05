GoldandBlack.com Analysis and Wrap Video: Purdue's win over Michigan

No. 4 Purdue extended its win streak to five games Saturday with an 82-76 win over Michigan .

This is kind of a complicated topic for Purdue, but one that came up roses against Michigan: Trevion Williams loves to play for steals, either against opposing guards or the bigs he's guarding, and he certainly has the quick hands to do it effectively.

That is a double-edged sword, however, because of risk/reward, and the need for Williams to choose his battles wisely.

The last thing anyone needs is one of Purdue's two foundational big men picking up cheap fouls fishing for takeaways, and in the post, if Williams' hands are chasing the ball, then they're not challenging the pass.

But Williams has done well this season tilting the scale in reward's direction, and today was a great example. He finished with four steals, and one of them represented the biggest stop of the game.

Also, he showed real situational awareness by keeping his hands high on the second turnover he helped force.

One of the biggest strengths Williams enjoys is that he has elite hands, as seen with his touch around the basket on offense and his steel-trap rebounding.

But his hands have been strengths in more ways than one, and the Michigan win came about in part because of it.